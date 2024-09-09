  1. Politics
Sep 9, 2024, 11:30 AM

Polls show tight US presidential race between Trump & Harris

TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – With the US presidential election just two months away, recent polls reveal a tight race between Republican nominee and former president Donald Trump and Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris.

A survey conducted by The New York Times and Siena College shows Trump with a narrow lead at 48 percent, just one percentage point ahead of Harris.

However, when averaging polls conducted across the nation, Harris has edged ahead with 49 percent, giving her a 2-point lead over Trump.

The poll results highlight the competitive nature of the race as the candidates prepare for their first televised debate on September 10.

The debate, set to take place at ABC News studios in New York, will be a crucial moment for both candidates as they vie for voters' support ahead of the November 5 election.

