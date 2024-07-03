No safe place in Gaza due to Israeli war: ICRC

The Zionist regime on Monday issued evacuation orders stretching from the southernmost regions of Rafah to the eastern parts of Khan Younis, including the European Gaza Hospital (EGH), Xinhua reported, citing the ICRC statement in a press statement.

"Thousands of people learned of the evacuation instructions late in the day and fled in panic and fear," it added, noting that this group includes patients, families, and the medical professionals who are crucial for the running of EGH.

"Wherever people flee to, they will arrive scarred and traumatized. They will face a lack of food, drinking water, sanitation, health care - and the prospect of needing to flee again," it said.

On Monday, the Israeli army issued an evacuation order to the neighborhoods and areas in the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) on Tuesday estimated that 250,000 people will have to flee Khan Younis, just weeks after people were forced to return to the devastated Khan Younis.

So far about 1.9 million people, or 80 percent of Gaza's population, have been displaced across Gaza, the United Nations Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag said on Tuesday.

AMK/PR