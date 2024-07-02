5 killed in residential building collapse in S. Egypt

The bodies of the victims have been recovered from beneath the rubble, and six individuals have been rescued from the collapsed building, the report quoted Assiut Governor Essam Saad as saying.

Saad said an emergency engineering committee had been formed to inspect the collapsed houses and neighboring ones and evacuate those affected, while civil protection forces were continuing their efforts to search for missing people under the rubble.

The governor added that a relief team was directed to provide urgent assistance to the injured, the families of the deceased, and those affected by the incident.

MNA/PR