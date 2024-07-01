Euroskeptic Hungary takes over EU's rotating presidency

Hungary's right-wing nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, is the first head of the rotating EU Council presidency to have publicly attacked and demeaned the EU's own institutions, DW reported.

In his speeches and interviews at home, he has repeatedly claimed that the EU threatens Hungarian sovereignty, is destroying its middle class and attacking the country's agricultural sector. That's why he said he had to go to Brussels and "shake up the power structures there."

Over the past year, Hungary has used its veto to block the decisions of other member states at the EU level. Still, despite the fundamental skepticism his country has exhibited toward the EU, Hungarian Minister for European Affairs Janos Boka has said Budapest will be an "honest broker" when it takes over the rotating EU Council presidency for the next six months.

From July 1 to December 31, Hungary will lead meetings of the council, determine the agenda and, as second legislative chamber, head negotiations with the European Parliament.

Currently, Hungary is refusing to release around €6.5 billion in EU funds for military aid, and the Orban government has not said whether it will make use of its veto power during its six months in charge. That, too, would be a first for an "honest broker" tasked with finding political compromise.

Orban, who has maintained good economic ties with Russia despite EU sanctions, pitched himself as the only person fighting for peace in the run-up to EU parliamentary elections in early June.

"We won't allow ourselves to be dragged into any wars, won't allow illegal immigrants to be forced upon us, and won't even consider allowing our children to be indoctrinated," he said during a speech in March.

