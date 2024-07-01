Preparation made for Iran’s presidential runoff overseas

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said the necessary preparations have been made to hold the Iranian presidential runoff in foreign countries.

The diplomat noted that the Iranian expatriates will be able to vote in all but one of the countries, namely Canada, which he said has emerged as a violator of the human rights of Iranians.

Canada is a country that announced its unity with the terrorists a few days ago, Bagheri added, referring to the Canadian government’s decision to list the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a “terrorist entity” and refuse permission for Iran’s presidential election on its soil.

Iran held its 14th presidential election on June 28, a year ahead of schedule, after President Ebrahim Raeisi passed away in a helicopter crash in May.

Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili have garnered the highest number of votes and will face off in the runoff on July 5.

