Iran conceded defeat to Samoa, causing them to miss the chance to secure third place in the FIBA U-18 Women's Asia Cup Division B.

In earlier matches, Iran achieved victories against Chinese Taipei, Kyrgyzstan, and Samoa in the preliminary stage but faced a defeat against Lebanon (64-49) in the semifinals.

The Philippines also secured a win against Lebanon (95-64) and earned a spot in Division A.

The FIBA U-18 Women's Asia Cup Division B was held in Shenzhen, China.

