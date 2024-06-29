Iran U18 women basketball’s focus is promotion to Division A

The Iranian women's basketball team has turned heads at the FIBA U18 Women's Asia Cup Division B in Shenzhen, China. Led by the passionate Sanaz Lashkari Dindarloo, the team is not only showcasing their talent but also highlighting the growing strength of women's basketball in Iran.

Lashkari Dindarloo embodies the team's spirit.

“Being here representing Iran is an honor,” she says. “Shenzhen is wonderful, but there's no place like home. Our country is beautiful, with diverse landscapes – imagine experiencing all four seasons in one day!”

Her pride in Iran is infectious, and her dedication inspires her teammates.

Lashkari herself embodies the passion of Iranian women for the sport. When asked about her alternative sport choice, she reveals, “If not basketball, it would definitely be football!”

But on the court, there's nothing quite like the feeling of a perfect three-pointer, her favorite aspect of the game.

The team's success at the tournament is a testament to their hard work. After dominating Group A, they enjoyed well-deserved rest days, exploring a vibrant traditional bazaar in the city, and meticulously reviewing game footage. Their focus is clear: promotion to Division A - which would a ground-breaking first for the U18 Iranian Women.

“We have the talent and the determination,” says Lashkari, reflecting the team's unwavering belief.

Iran's performance at the U18 Women's Asia Cup Division B is a glimpse into the future of women's basketball in the country.

With athletes like Sanaz Lashkari Dindarloo leading the charge, Iranian women are proving themselves to be a force to be reckoned with on the international stage. Their journey in Shenzhen is not just about winning; it's about paving the way for future generations of Iranian female ballers.

Source: FIBA