Iran condemns coup attempt in Bolivia

Nasser Kan'ani said the Islamic Republic of Iran denounces the coup against the bases of democracy Thursday.

Iran also censures aggression against the democratic bodies in Bolivia and the legitimate government of that country, Kanaani noted.

He went on to say that the Islamic Republic of Iran reiterates the restoration of order and law in Bolivia and the return of power to the Bolivian legitimate government.

Bolivian President Luis Arce stared down a short-lived attempted coup on Wednesday, after calling on the public to “organize and mobilize” in defense of democracy as soldiers and armored military vehicles withdrew from surrounding government buildings in La Paz.

Bolivian police have arrested the leader of an attempted coup.

MNA