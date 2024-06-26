Mokhber felicitates freestyle wrestling team on championship

"The championship of our country's junior freestyle wrestling team in the Asian Championship in Jordan is a source of pride for all people, especially the sports community of our country," Mokhber wrote in this message.

"I congratulate the great nation of Iran on this valuable championship and appreciate all the wrestlers, participants and coaches of the national youth freestyle wrestling team and wish them happiness and well-being," he added.

Iran's freestyle wrestling team won 5 gold and 2 bronze medals and won the championship of Asia.

In the team ranking, Iran won the championship with 183 points, and the teams of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan were second and third with 156 and 151 points, respectively.

