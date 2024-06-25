Iran-Russia business relations expanding

Business relations between Iran and Russia are developing dynamically. The volume of bilateral trade is increasing, and joint projects are being implemented.

What prospects has the Islamic Republic's accession to BRICS opened up for Iranian business? How are Russia and Iran working to preserve the flora and fauna of the Caspian Sea?

Leonid Lozhechko, Chairman of the Russian-Iranian Business Council at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, answered these and other questions in the BRICSterview.

Source: TV BRICS