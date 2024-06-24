Candidates attend fourth debate of presidential election

Candidates for the Iran presidential election on June 28 held their fourth debate on live broadcast.

In this debate, all six candidates of the presidential election Mostafa Pourmohammadi, Masoud Pezeshkian, Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, Alireza Zakani, Saeed Jalili, and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf took part.

Candidates explained their election programs and solutions to the problems in the country during the television debate.

Masoud Pezeshkian:

In his remarks, Pezeshkian stressed his commitment to the policies set by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

He also hailed the role of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi in pursuing the issue of the nuclear deal.

We must resolve issues with (the help of) experts. If we don't address the current problems with this approach, we cannot easily solve the sanctions-related issues, he added.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf:

Referring to the issue of unjust sanctions against Tehran, Ghalbaf stressed the capacity of BRICS and SCO to neutralize the sanctions.

If our oil sales are freed, we can reinstate the Additional Protocol; if they free our ports, insurance, and central bank from sanctions, we can fulfill commitments, he said.

We must achieve economic growth through the lifting of sanctions and creating sustainable jobs, he said elsewhere in his remarks.

He also stressed the need to compensate for the disparity between people's income and inflation.

Alireza Zakani:

Saying that the world is changing, and Iran cannot achieve a proper power position in the region and the world with old models and approaches, Zakani highlighted the importance of Iran's attack on Israel and the Hamas-launched al-Aqsa Storm Operation against the Zionists.

What happened in "Operation True Promise" and "Operation Al-Aqsa Storm" has changed the equations of the region, he cited.

Referring to the sanction removal talks, he stressed, "In fact, we are pursuing the implementation of JCPOA. We have fulfilled our part, but they have not. They have betrayed and set it on fire."

Saeed Jalili:

Jalili referred to the significant opportunities laid in the issue of foreign policy saying, "We need to consider the whole world."

From Latin America to Africa, our neighbors, and countries in the Resistance Axis can create opportunities for us, we should not overlook them, Jalili emphasized.

Mostafa Pourmohammadi:

Pourmohammadi stressed the effect of strengthening domestic policy on foreign policy, saying that foreign policy is an extension of domestic policy and if we are strong domestically, we can achieve and solidify our goals internationally.

"One of the important aspects of diplomacy is economic diplomacy. Regional agreements have progressed well, thanks to the late President Raeisi's government."

Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi:

"Iran's policy has always been to establish peace and prevent foreign interference," he said.

He also hailed the role of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in improving the foreign policy situation of Iran.

