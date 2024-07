Candidates for the Iran presidential election on June 28 will hold their fourth debate on live broadcast at 08:00 pm local time on Monday.

In this debate, all six candidates of the presidential election Mostafa Pourmohammadi, Masoud Pezeshkian, Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, Alireza Zakani, Saeed Jalili, and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf would take part.

Candidates will explain their election programs and solutions to the problems in the country during the television debate.

MP/