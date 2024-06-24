US, key Asian allies denounce Putin, Kim’s military pact

Top envoys from the three nations discussed Vladimir Putin and leader Kim Jong Un reaching an agreement last week to come to each other’s defense in case of attack, according to a joint statement released by the US State Department. The pact was made during the Russian president’s first visit to North Korea in 24 years, Bloomberg reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a new pact earlier in June that includes a pledge of mutual defense if either is attacked.

The agreement was sealed at a summit in Pyongyang during a rare visit by Putin to the reclusive nuclear-armed state as both countries face growing confrontations with the West.

SD/PR