Saturday’s arrival is the first of a US aircraft carrier since November.

It was joined by two Aegis-equipped destroyers, TASS reported.

Later this month, South Korea, the United States, and Japan are expected to hold a trilateral military exercise, dubbed the Freedom Edge, involving the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

On June 19, Russia and North Korea signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty envisaging the provision of military assistance in the event of a defensive war.

