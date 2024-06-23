Iran's acting FM meets diplomats from Kazakhstan, Singapore

Akan Rakhmetullin, Kazakhstan's deputy foreign minister, and Ong Keng Yong, special envoy of the Singaporean foreign minister, met with Bagheri Kani on Sunday on the sidelines of the ACD summit in Tehran.

The meeting of the foreign ministers of the member states of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), whose presidency has been held by Iran since late 2023, is being held in Tehran on Sunday and Monday.

Foreign ministers and diplomats from more than 30 Asian countries are in Tehran to participate in the summit, which is focused on ways to promote cooperation among member states.

The ACD was established in 2002 in Thailand and headquartered in Kuwait. A fundamental goal of the alliance is to consolidate Asia's strengths and enhance its competitiveness on the global stage.

MNA/IRN