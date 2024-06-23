Iran to continue supporting multilateralism: Acting FM

Ali Bagheri Kani stated that Tehran will host 40 delegations at the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) summit on Monday.

He wrote on his X account that ministers and senior officials of 31 member countries and secretaries general of 9 Asian international organizations will participate in this summit.

He stressed that this event is a suitable platform for strengthening the cooperation of Asian countries and represents the Asian approach to multilateralism, inclusiveness, and cooperation.

Iran will continue the path of supporting multilateralism and confronting unilateralism, he noted.

The ACD was established in 2002 and its Secretariat is located in Kuwait. It currently has 35 members.

The organization has convened key meetings in Iran in the past, including a summit of foreign ministers, a meeting of heads of chambers of commerce and a conference of tourism ministers in the historic city of Yazd.

