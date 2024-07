In the Olympic Qualifier Series held in Budapest, Hungary, Alipour finished 13th in the Men's Speed, Tehran Times reported.

Seven men’s and seven women’s tickets were up for grabs from the finals of the Speed competition whilst the Boulder & Lead climbers also settled all but two of theirs after the semi-final stage.

The climbing competition will take place at the Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue in Le Bourget in the Seine-Saint-Denis suburb of Paris from Aug. 5 to 10.

MNA