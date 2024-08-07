Iran's Alipour into final at 2024 Paris Olympics

Team USA's Sam Watson climbed up the wall in 4.75 seconds, 0.04 seconds faster than the world record previously set by him in April.

Indonesian Veddriq Leonardo came second with 4.79 seconds, followed by Kazakhstan’s Amir Maimuratov (4.89).

Alipour qualified for the final with a run time of 5.06 seconds as the fastest elimination heat loser.

The top eight men advance to the final on Aug. 8.

Men's speed semifinal (Top 8):

Sam Watson (USA): 4.75 seconds (WR)

Veddriq Leonardo (INA): 4.79 seconds

Amir Maimuratov (KAZ): 4.89 seconds

Matteo Zurloni (ITA): 4.94 seconds

Wu Peng (CHN): 5.00 seconds

Bassa Mawem: 5.16 seconds

Julian David (NZL): 5.20 seconds

Reza Alipour (IRI): 5.06 seconds

AMK/TT