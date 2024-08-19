Climber Alipour auctions his smartphone for charity

Alipour finished in fourth place in sport climbing at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

He lost to his American rival Sam Watson in the bronze medal match.

Watson won bronze with a time of 4.74 seconds. Alipour finished fourth with 4.88 seconds.

Nearly 17,000 athletes and Olympic family for the Olympic and Paralympic Games received their Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition at the Olympics.

Now, Alipour is going to auction his smartphone in support of children, who work in his hometown Qazvin.

