Iran ranks 30th in producing nuclear electricity

According to a report by the ‘Statistical Review of World Energy’, Iran's nuclear electricity increased by one percent in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Iran's nuclear electricity production grew by about 5% during the administration of the late President Ebrahim Raeisi.

Iran is among the few countries in the world that generates nuclear electricity. In 2023, only 33 countries in the world, including Iran, have produced nuclear electricity.

The nuclear electricity produced in the world during 2023 was equal to 2,737 terawatt per hour. This figure increased by 2.2% compared to the previous year.

Iran ranked 30th in the world generating 6.6 terawatt per hour of nuclear electricity last year.

SD/IRN