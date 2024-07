During the US invasion, one of the Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada Resistance group combatants was martyred.

In the US airstrike on a vehicle belonging to the Resistance group in the border area of ​​Iraq and Syria, one of the combatants was martyred, Arab news sources reported.

News sources reported on Friday night that a military center near the border town of Al Bukamal in Deir Ez-zor province was targeted by a drone.

MP/6143647