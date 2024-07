"Early this morning, a blast was heard and an [oil] tank on the premises of the Platonovskaya oil depot in the Rasskazovsky District of the Tambov Region caught fire. A drone attack presumably caused the incident," he wrote.

Firefighting and rescue teams are busy working at the scene, he added.

Also, debris from a drone was discovered in the region’s Pervomaisky District, Yegorov said.

There were no casualties.

