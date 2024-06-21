Ukraine stages massive aerial attack on south Russia

"In the Temryuk district, fragments hit a guesthouse in the settlement of Volna. No deaths or injuries were reported," the statement says.

"Also, a drone attack was repelled in the Yeisk region, no civilian casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported as well."

"Enemy drones were shot down in the settlement of Afipsky as well. No damage occurred," the center said.

Later the center added that at least four people had been injured, according to TASS.

"As a result of a massive drone attack on the region in the early hours of June 21, damage was reported to the Yuzhny bus terminal and a boiler station in the city of Krasnodar [the region’s administrative center]," the statement says.

"According to preliminary information, four people were injured by falling fragments of a fixed-wing drone."

Krasnodar City Mayor Yevgeny Naumov said first responders have been dispatched to the scene.

"There have been no serious damage to the infrastructure. However, first reports indicate that four people were wounded," he said. "Upon instructions from the region’s governor, I keep the situation under my control.".

