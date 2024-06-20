The statement did not reveal the nature of the new measures, only noting that they include both "targeted restrictions" and measures to "close gaps" in previous sanctions packages to increase their effectiveness.

After its approval by the ministers of all EU states, the package will be published and come into force. The European Commission seeks to put it into effect before the start of negotiations on the admission of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU, scheduled for June 25.

Earlier, the Brussels portal EUobserver published the main provisions of this package with reference to the draft document. The EU, in particular, intends to introduce restrictions on the supply of liquefied natural gas and the import of helium from Russia. According to the draft, the package includes sanctions against the oil tanker fleet and restricting access to "dual-use technologies."

The Russian side has previously repeatedly noted the illegitimate nature of the restrictions imposed against it and stressed that they would lead to the opposite effect and costs on the part of those who impose these sanctions.

