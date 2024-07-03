IRGC chief hails Martyr Raeisi's vibrant foreign policy

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks on Tuesday evening during a 40th-day memorial ceremony in Mashhad to commemorate the passing of President Raeisi in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran on May 19.

The major general said that when Ayatollah Raeisi was elected to the presidency, Iran's foreign enemies were propagating false ideas and their evil dreams.

Salami added that the enemies thought that during the era of President Raeisi, the windows of diplomacy would be closed for Iran and its foreign policy path would be obstructed.

But the martyred president stepped into the presidential arena and created hope, Salami added.

President Raeisi broke the enemy project of disappointing the Iranian nation and asserted the authority of Iran in the world.

In his earlier remarks, Salami said that when Raeisi took office as president he was met with "maximum pressure" from the enemies of Iran, but he revived the dignity of the Iranian nation and helped the country make progress while standing firm against the enemies.

He noted that Raeisi successfully proceeded with his de-escalation policy regarding relations with Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan during his short tenure, adding that he signed 222 cooperation documents with different countries and expanded Iran's regional influence.

Salami also said the late president completed a job of 10 years in a span of three years, stressing that Iran is in no way like a sanctioned country given the volume of its imports and exports as well as oil sales which is at its peak.

Raeisi, who passed away in a chopper crash on May 19, opened new chapters in Iran’s relations with countries in the region and across the world during his three-year tenure.

Iran became a member of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) after years.

