"I will definitely pursue lifting of sanctions"

Outlining his plans agriculture field, Ghalibaf said, "One of our important sectors is agriculture and we directly have 4 million jobs in this sector. In the field of food security and especially basic goods, the discussion of agriculture is very important."

The issue of foreign policy is very important and one of the priority issues of the 14th government, Ghalibaf said.

He also touched upon the issue of sanctions imposed on Iran after US's withdrawl from JCPOA, stressing that the issue of neutralizing and removal of sanctions must be followed at the same time.

"I will definitely pursue the lifting of sanctions," he said.



