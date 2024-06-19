Zakani says he has no problem with talks with West

"We have no problem with negotiation and we welcome it," said Alreza Zakani, current mayor of Tehran, who is also running for the president in the June snap elections.

West is not only the United States and three European countries, namely, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, who are parties to the Iran nuclear deal but violated their commitments to the deal and sided with Washington who withdrew from it illegally in May 2018.

"We want mutual respect and believe in the power of the East, to which we belong," the contender said.

Six candidates are running for the post of president in Iran, namely Saeed Jalili, Alireza Zakani, Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, Mostafa Pourmohammadi, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and Masoud Pezeshkian.

The election campaign period began on Sunday and will run until June 26, with the nationwide presidential election slated to be held on Friday, June 28.

The new administration, the 14th one after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, will assume power in late June or early July and hold office for four years.

MNA