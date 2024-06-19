No concern for fair and transparent elections

Speaking to reporters after attending a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the Interior Minister of Iran Ahmad Vahidi said that "We are very sensitive towards the issue of a fair election."

All candidates can have a representative in each polling station across the country to monitor the transparency of the voting process, he also said.

"We have no concern about the fairness of the elections," the minister said, adding that all the authorities that are in charge of holding the votes must make sure that they observe impartiality and unfairly favor any candidates," stressed Vahidi.

Iran is slated to hold snap presidential elections on June 28 after President Ebrahim Raeisi's martyrdom in a tragic helicopter crash last month.

