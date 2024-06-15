Iran border guards clash with terrorists in SE borders

Considering the sensitivities of the upcoming days in the country, the members of the terrorist group intended to enter the country through the borders of Saravan city in order to carry out destructive actions, but they failed to achieve their ominous goals with the vigilance of the Iranian border guards, Iranian Border Police Commander Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi said on Saturday.

Referring to the recent armed conflict between the border guards and the terrorist groups in Iran's South Eastern borders, Goudarzi said, "In this heavy armed conflict, which was accompanied by the vigilance and bravery of border guards, a number of this terrorist group were injured and they were prevented from entering the country.

The brave police border guards of the country will deal decisively with the entry of terrorist groups into the territory of Islamic Iran with vigilance and operational and combat readiness, he added.

RHM