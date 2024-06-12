Miserable situation in Gaza outcome of unilateralism

Bagheri Kani made the remarks in a meeting with his Thai counterpart Maris Sangiampongsa on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the BRICS Ministerial Council meeting in Nizhny Novgorod.

During the meeting, the top Iranian diplomat expressed hope that the efforts of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and the country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in promoting foreign policy programs, especially in the development of relations with Asian countries, would continue.

He also emphasized the utilizing the existing capacities for the development and promotion of cooperation in the economic and commercial field between the two countries.

Referring to the ongoing war in Gaza, Bagheri Kani criticized the US for arming the Israeli regime.

He also considered the current miserable situation in Gaza a result of unilateralism, saying, "The multilateralism approach is a new way of thinking to solve global problems."

The Thai foreign minister, for his part, stressed that his country is seeking to strengthen relations with Iran.

