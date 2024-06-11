Intl. mechanisms based on unilateralism should be revised

In comments at a meeting with the caretaker foreign minister of Iran, held on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the BRICS countries in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod on Tuesday, Pandor stressed the need to revise the international mechanisms which have been founded on unilateralism.

She also called for efforts to strengthen multilateralism by using the capacity of the United Nations and BRICS.

The South African minister then expounded on her country’s efforts to prosecute the Israeli regime by bringing a case against the apartheid regime’s genocidal crimes in Palestine and Rafah before the International Court of Justice.

She emphasized that South Africa will keep supporting the Palestinian nation and considers it as a humanitarian issue at the international arena.

Pandor also asked the world academic communities to condemn the Israeli regime’s crimes and support the Palestinian people.

At least 37,124 people have been killed and 84,712 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7, 2023

SD/TSN