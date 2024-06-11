Iran, Qatar judiciary officials call for bolstering ties

Iran's Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei and the Qatari President of the Supreme Judicial Council Hassan bin Lahdan Al Hassan Al Mohannad have called for the strengthening of bilateral relations, particularly in judicial affairs.

Upon his arrival at Doha airport, Mohseni Ejei and his judicial delegation were officially welcomed by Al Muhannadi, along with other senior judicial officials of the host country.

Highlighting the growth of cooperation and relations between Iran and Qatar in various fields, particularly in judicial affairs, Mohseni Ejei stated that the collaboration between the two countries is favorable and advancing on political and regional issues.

He further stated, "Essentially, as the political, economic, and cultural relations between the parties evolve, it becomes imperative to also broaden the ties in the realm of legal and judicial relations."

Meanwhile, Al Mohannadi welcomed the growing and deepening ties between Qatar and Iran, particularly in the judicial sector, expressing hope that the high judicial authorities of both countries would soon be able to hold trial sessions in each other's countries.

Additionally, he called for the expansion of both judicial and non-judicial cooperation between the two countries.

