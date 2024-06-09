Iran, Italy senior diplomats confer on Syria situation

Italian Foreign Ministry Special Envoy for Syria Stefano Ravanian met the Iranian foreign minister’s senior adviser for special political affairs Ali Asghar Khaji and discussed the latest developments in Syria on national and foreign fields.

Expressing concern regarding the difficult economic situation of the Syrian people and the reduction of humanitarian aid, the two sides demanded an increase in humanitarian aid from countries and international organizations.

They emphasized the need for initial reconstruction in Syria to create the necessary conditions for the return of refugees to their country.

Khaji called the unjust sanctions against the Syrian people and stealing its oil an inhumane act and against human rights, asking that these actions should be stopped immediately.

The two sides also emphasized the continuation of the political process and the holding of the constitutional committee meetings.

SD/FNA1717928281188687660