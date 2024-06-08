Hezbollah launches drone strike on Israeli artillery post

Hezbollah said in a statement on Saturday that it struck the newly installed military hardware in the Sana’im area with several kamikaze drones, stressing that the attack hit the designated target precisely.

Earlier in the day, Hezbollah fighters targeted a group of Israeli soldiers, who had moved into the al-Raheb military base, with a salvo of artillery shells.

The resistance movement emphasized that it targeted the forces with artillery shells after monitoring and observing them at the site.

On Friday evening, the Lebanese resistance group struck a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the al-Tayhat Triangle region with a barrage of rockets.

Hezbollah fighters also launched a rocket barrage at Israeli troops stationed in an area at Netu’a Forest and targeted an Israeli military vehicle at the Birkat Risha outpost.

Previously, the group had pounded Israeli artillery bunkers in the Khirbet Maar base and a group of Israeli troops deployed nearby with artillery shells.

The Israeli regime has repeatedly attacked southern Lebanon since October 7, when it launched a ferocious war on Gaza that has killed at least 36,731 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

In retaliation, Hezbollah has launched near-daily rocket attacks on Israeli positions.

At least 455 people have been killed on the Lebanese border, according to an AFP tally.

Hezbollah has already fought off two Israeli wars against Lebanon in 2000 and 2006. The resistance forced the regime to retreat in both conflicts.

MNA/Press TV