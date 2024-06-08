  1. Iran
Jun 8, 2024, 11:29 AM

Iran embassy in London unveils new consular section

Iran embassy in London unveils new consular section

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – The unveiling ceremony of the new consular section of the Iranian embassy in London was held in the presence of Ali Metinfar, Iran’s charge d’affaires, and a group of diplomats and staff in the UK.

In this ceremony, two consular halls equipped with 9 private cabins were opened to facilitate services to Iranian expatriates in the UK.

Addressing the ceremony, Matinfar said that more services will be provided to compatriots living in England.

He added that consular services are provided to all Iranians.

Referring to the 14th presidential elections in Iran, he said that the ground will be prepared for holding a vibrant election, and “we will be waiting for our dear compatriots to vote.”

MNA/IRN

News ID 216217
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News