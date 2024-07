The Sub-regional Command for Emergency and Civil Protection of the Leiria Region confirmed that the aircraft crashed on National Road 109, which has been closed for repair work.

Local media said the crash of the ultralight plane seriously injured two male Portuguese, aged 32 and 39. They were trapped in the wreckage, Apa reported.

According to reports, the ultralight aircraft "was having problems" and the accident occurred when it was trying to return to the runway.

