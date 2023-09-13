N Korea fires two ballistic missiles toward its eastern seas

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles off its east coast, Reuters reported citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Japanese Coast Guard statements on Wednesday, just hours before leader Kim Jong Un was expected to meet President Vladimir Putin in Russia.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters that both missiles fell into the sea outside Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

It was the first such launch to occur while Kim was abroad for a rare trip, analysts said.

No details on the size or range of the missiles were immediately available.

AMK/PR