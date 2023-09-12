Iran ready for talks based on 'September Document'

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a seminar attended by a group of professors of political science and international relations held at the Institute for Political and International Studies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran on Tuesday.

As regards the September Document, the foreign minister recently said that the JCPOA-related talks were close to a conclusion in September 2022, adding that there is still a "September Document" on which Iran and other parties agreed in the talks. The foreign minister said that the Western powers walked away from concluding the talks after wrongly pinning hope on last year's riots in Iran which they thought could topple the Iranian government.

The top Iranian diplomat said in the seminar on Tuesday that while Iran is ready for talks based on the September Document, it will also continue other efforts to neutralize the impact of the sanctions.

He defended the record of the Raeisi administration's foreign policy, saying, "The membership of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the BRICS group are big steps that show the high position and capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran among emerging global economies."

He further pointed to the resuming diplomatic ties with Riyadh, dismissing allegations of any drone deliveries to Russia for use in the Ukraine war.

"So far, no document has been presented by the Ukrainian authorities about the use of Iranian weapons in this war, and what is being said is only Western media propaganda with political goals against our country," he asserted.

