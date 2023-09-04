September document not something new: Kan'ani

Referring to Amir-Abdollahian's statements regarding the September document between Iran and the US, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson in his weekly press conference on Monday stated that Iran's foreign minister was clear on this issue in the related interview.

The September document is not considered a new document and in fact, it is the same process of Iran and JCPOA parties negotiations, he noted.

The last JCPOA negotiations in September 2022 paved the way for all parties to return to the JCPOA agreement, but the US government and its European partners made a mistake in their calculation relying on then foreign-backed riots in Iran and the Ukraine war, he said.

They refused to finalize the negotiation process and lost the opportunity, showing once again that they did not have the real political will to return to the agreement, he added.

