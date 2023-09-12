US acted more realistically in prisoner swap with Iran

In an interview with Mehr News Agency on Tuesday, Mohammad Marandi referred to the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi at the United Nations General Assembly and said that Iran will have a strong presence in the meeting due to its significant achievements in the fields of foreign policy.

President Raeisi will also meet with different heads of foreign states on the sidelines of the assembly, he noted.

Pointing to the improved ties of the Islamic Republic of Iran with countries in the region, he underlined that the priority of the Iranian government is to strengthen ties with neighboring and regional countries including Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Saudi Arabia, and Central Asian countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he termed membership of the country in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the BRICS group of emerging economies as another achievement for the government and noted that the result of these successes will be shown in the near future.

Referring to the recent agreement between Iran and the US, Marandi said that Iran’s frozen funds were released and Iran can buy all non-sanctions goods.

The US behaved more realistically than before in the issues of prisoner swaps and releasing Iranian blocked funds and continuing such behavior in the future can have positive outcomes, he noted.

