Hezbollah calls for immediate ceasefire in Ain Al-Hilweh camp

In a statement issued on Monday, Hezbollah boldly opposed and categorically rejected the infighting, stressing that the Zionist enemy is the only beneficiary and that the Palestinian people and cause are the most affected.

“At a time when the Palestinian resistance fighters in the inside are engaging in the greatest epics aimed at liberating the soil of Palestine, this pointless fighting … destroys people and stones, deepens the tragedy, and greatly harms Palestinian national unity and the future of national action.”

Hezbollah called for an immediate ceasefire and commitment to the stipulations as well as mechanisms of the solution approved within the framework of the Palestinian national action, in coordination with the Lebanese security services and the active and influential forces.

“Deeply pained by the fall of the innocent victims”, Hezbollah asked God Almighty to grant the casualties families mercy and patience and the wounded wellness and recovery.

Hezbollah finally praised all the efforts exerted by all parties to decisively end this fighting, cope with its repercussions, and prevent it from erupting again.

MNA/Al-Manar