US played role behind scenes of Kirkuk conflicts

Al-Zubaidi described the developments in Kirkuk province as a political game, the purpose of which is to restore the influence and dominance of the Kurdistan Democratic Party to this province.

Saying that there are several currents behind the developments of Kirkuk, he added that the cause of every political, economic, or security crisis that Iraq is facing is the US and its mercenaries inside the country.

Earlier, some Iraqi politicians had announced that the movements of American forces deep inside Syria at the same time as the recent developments in Kirkuk province were suspicious, and new plans were drawn up by the United States to divide the roles related to targeting the residents of this Iraqi province.

Three protesters were shot dead and 14 were wounded on Saturday during clashes between ethnic groups in the northern Iraqi oil city of Kirkuk that broke out after days of tensions, security forces and police said.

The dispute centers on a building in Kirkuk that was once the headquarters for the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) but which the Iraqi army has used as a base since 2017.

The central government plans to return to the building to the KDP in a show of goodwill but Arab and Turkmen opponents set up a camp outside the building last week in protest.

The violence was sparked when a group of Kurdish protesters approached the camp on Saturday, police said.

Security officials and police in the city say they were investigating the circumstances of the deaths, including who opened fire. People from both protest groups were wounded as stones were thrown and metal bars used to attack, Kirkuk police said.

Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani ordered a curfew in the city to prevent an escalation of the violence, calling on “political parties, social organizations, and community leaders to play their part in preventing strife and preserving security, stability, and order.”

RHM/5879380