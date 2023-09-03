Violence not solution to conflict in Iraq's Kirkuk

The coordination committee of Iraqi Shiite political groups known as “Al-Atar Al-Tansiqi” issued a statement about the intensification of conflicts between the Arab and Turkmen residents of the city of "Kirkuk" and the security forces affiliated with the Kurdish Democratic Party (KDP) in Iraq.

The committee closely follows the developments in Kirkuk province, including demonstrations, protests, and subsequent violent actions that led to the death and injury of a number of citizens of this region and the destruction and burning of a number of buildings, said the statement.

Emphasizing that violence and tension are not the solution to the conflict between the parties and the residents of the city, it expressed support for measures of the government and the orders of the General Command of the Armed Forces to control the security situation and stability in the [Kirkuk] province.

"We ask all political forces to avoid unpleasant statements and to work to calm down and support the security apparatus in protecting public and private property, and we emphasize that the stability of Kirkuk province is everyone's duty."

Three protesters were shot dead and 14 were wounded on Saturday during clashes between ethnic groups in the northern Iraqi oil city of Kirkuk that broke out after days of tensions, security forces and police said.

The dispute centers on a building in Kirkuk that was once the headquarters for the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) but which the Iraqi army has used a base since 2017.

The central government plans to return to the building to the KDP in a show of goodwill but Arab and Turkmen opponents set up a camp outside the building last week in protest.

The violence was sparked when a group of Kurdish protesters approached the camp on Saturday, police said.

Security officials and police in the city say they were investigating the circumstances of the deaths, including who opened fire. People from both protest groups were wounded as stones were thrown and metal bars used to attack, Kirkuk police said.

Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani ordered a curfew in the city to prevent an escalation of the violence, calling on “political parties, social organizations, and community leaders to play their part in preventing strife and preserving security, stability, and order.”

