Iran freestyle wrestlers finish 2nd in world deaf c'ship

The Iranian freestyle team finished runner-up after winning 6 medals at the 5th World Deaf Junior Wrestling Championships.

Kazakhstan's team became champions and Turkey's team came third.

The Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers with hearing impairments also finished vice-champion of the same event on Thursday.

The World Deaf Senior Greco-Roman & Freestyle Wrestling Championships is being held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from 02 September 2023

and will wrap up on Tuesday, 12 September 2023.

The World Deaf Senior Wrestling Championships will kick off on Sunday in Bishkek.

MNA