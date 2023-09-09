  1. Sports
Sep 9, 2023, 5:52 PM

Iran freestyle wrestlers finish 2nd in world deaf c'ship

Iran freestyle wrestlers finish 2nd in world deaf c'ship

TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – Iranian freestyle wrestlers with hearing impairments have become world vice champions after clinching eight medals at the 5th World Deaf Junior Wrestling Championships.

The Iranian freestyle team finished runner-up after winning 6 medals at the 5th World Deaf Junior Wrestling Championships.

Kazakhstan's team became champions and Turkey's team came third.

The Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers with hearing impairments also finished vice-champion of the same event on Thursday.

The World Deaf Senior Greco-Roman & Freestyle Wrestling Championships is being held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from 02 September 2023
and will wrap up on Tuesday, 12 September 2023. 

The World Deaf Senior Wrestling Championships will kick off on Sunday in Bishkek.

MNA

News Code 205823

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News