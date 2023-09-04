Pakistan foils terror plot, 2 ISIL terrorists among arrested

The terrorists were arrested by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police during several intelligence-based operations conducted in different districts of the province, NDTV reported.

"The CTD conducted 49 intelligence-based operations across the province during which seven suspected terrorists belonging to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi including two commanders of ISIS were arrested," the CTD spokesperson said.

"Both the commanders were operating in Punjab," he said.

The spokesman said the terrorists had planned to target important installations and other places across the province.

The police have registered six cases against them.

Police have also recovered 3,100 grams of explosives, 14 detonators, 10 feet of protective fuse wire, banned literature, cell phones and cash from them.

Last Saturday, the CTD arrested five women ISIL terrorists in Lahore and Sheikhupura of Punjab province.

Last month, the CTD arrested over 20 terrorists from banned organizations during operations in different areas of Punjab.

