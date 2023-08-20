Bomb blast in Pakistan's North Waziristan kills 11 laborers

As per details, the police spokesperson said that the bomb exploded in a van in North Waziristan which resulted in the death of 11 laborers while two others sustained injuries, Pakistan Today reported.

Earlier last month, at least 63 workers and leaders were killed and more than 111 injured in a bomb blast that took place in Khar tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district.

The blast targeted a workers' convention of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F).

Rescue teams and police contingents rushed to the scene and started shifting the injured persons to a nearby hospital.

It was learned that nearly 400 people were attending the JUI-F workers' convention on Shanday Morr near the NADRA office. Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area.

RHM/PR