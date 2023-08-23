Two soldiers killed in air force helicopter crash in Lebanon

Two crew members died and another was injured when an Air Force helicopter crashed in Lebanon during a training exercise, the army said in a statement on Wednesday.
The incident took place in Bhamdoun area in northeast of Beirut.
MNA/PR
