  1. World
  2. Middle East
Aug 23, 2023, 10:16 PM

Two soldiers killed in air force helicopter crash in Lebanon

Two soldiers killed in air force helicopter crash in Lebanon

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – An Air Force helicopter crashed in Lebanon on Wednesday during a training exercise.

Two crew members died and another was injured when an Air Force helicopter crashed in Lebanon during a training exercise, the army said in a statement on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Bhamdoun area in northeast of Beirut.

MNA/PR 

News Code 205076

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News