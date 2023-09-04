  1. Politics
Sep 4, 2023, 6:45 PM

No alternative to Lachin corridor: Armenia MFA

TEHRAN, Sep. 04 (MNA) – The Lachin corridor was agreed upon as a link between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh and has no alternative, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia said.

The RFE/RL Armenian Service asked the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs whether Azerbaijan made the opening of the Aghdam road to Nagorno-Karabakh a precondition for Baku to reopen the Lachin corridor, News Armenia reported. 

Armenia responded that the Lachin corridor should be reopened, and as for other possible communications, this matter should be resolved within the framework of the international mechanism of the Baku-Stepanakert dialogue.

"Armenia's position on this matter has not changed, and the work with our international partners continues, aimed at Azerbaijan’s implementation of the relevant decisions of the International Court of Justice and the lifting of the illegal blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh, including by implementing the relevant mechanisms of the UN and the UN Security Council," the Armenian ministery added.

One of the most challenging remaining issues between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia is the Lachin corridor, which Azerbaijan has blocked or subjected to strict inspections. This important route connects the Karabakh region to Armenia.

