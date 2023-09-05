Russian envoy meets Aliyev to discuss Baku-Yerevan ties

During the meeting, the sides discussed the situation in the region, as well as the opening of Aghdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads, Trend reported.

The head of state pointed out that despite the fact that the representatives of the Armenian population of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan were invited to the capital Baku and other cities of Azerbaijan to hold discussions on reintegration issues, they refused.

Igor Khovaev noted that Russia would continue its efforts towards the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and ensuring lasting peace in the region.

In recent days, Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to accuse each other of violating the ceasefire on the border.

Simultaneously with these developments and the comments of the officials of Yerevan and Baku, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia announced on Monday that the Lachin Corridor is the communication route between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh and has no alternative.

