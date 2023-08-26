Armenia forwards new proposals regarding peace agreement

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Aykhan Hajizada said that there is still no information about the date of the next meeting between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, News Armenia reported.

The last meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers took place on July 25 in Moscow.

According to Hajizada, peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia continue.

He also confirmed that Armenia has forwarded new proposals, regarding the peace agreement, to Azerbaijan.

On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Karabakh.

Later, the three leaders adopted several more joint statements on the situation in the region. Thus, on January 11, 2021, they agreed to set up a working group at a level of deputy foreign ministers to focus on establishing transport and economic ties in the region.

